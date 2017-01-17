WWE Slam Crate Announces New ‘Road To Wrestlemania’ Theme, Includes Exclusive Seth Rollins Shirt & More

Loot Crate recently announced the Road to WrestleMania theme for the popular WWE Slam Crate subscription box service.

The latest WWE Slam Crate includes a brand new Seth Rollins t-shirt that is exclusive to the crate, and was revealed by Rollins himself on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The Slam Crate features exclusive officially licensed items celebrating Wrestlemania, also including collector’s gear featuring The Rock, Charlotte Flair and other champions, a WWE title belt pin and much more.

Not only does the latest WWE Slam Crate include exclusive merchandise worth more than $60 in retail value, but each subscriber for this crate is entered for a chance to a trip to for two to WrestleMania 33. The crate is priced at $29.99 and is available to order now at loot.cr/wweslamcrate until February 15th.