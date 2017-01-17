This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Rankings, RAW Ratings Note, Rusev Shares His Feelings On Bachelorette Parties (Video)

WWE RAW Social Media Rankings

According to NielsenSocial.com, this week’s WWE RAW social media rankings saw the show bring in 284,000 total uniques and 512,000 total interactions, which is up from 237,000 total uniques and 462,000 total interactions last week.

This week’s show was the top ranked show in the ‘series and specials’ category for the night. This week’s show had 246,000 uniques and 374,000 interactions on Facebook, up from 207,000 uniques and 327,000 interactions last week. In addition, this week’s show had 38,000 uniques and 138,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 30,000 uniques and 135,000 interactions last week.

Related: WWE Edits Fan Reaction to Roman Reigns Losing the U.S. Title, This Week’s WWE Raw Top 10 Video

WWE RAW

This week’s WWE RAW ratings and viewership information will be delayed this week because it was Martin Luther King Day yesterday. The information will be posted tomorrow afternoon; Smackdown’s information will also be delayed because of the federal holiday.

Rusev

The following video features a preview of this week’s Total Divas, where Rusev shares his feelings about bachelorette parties: