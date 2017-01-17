Jim Ross Comments On Kurt Angle’s WWE HOF Induction & NJPW’s AXS TV Relationship, Omega vs Okada

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross joined Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas today and discussed a number of topics, most notably Kurt Angle’s Hall of Fame induction, Omega vs. Okada & NJPW’s future plans with AXS TV in the US. You can read a few excerpts, as well a listen to some interview highlights below. Busted Open with Doug Mortman and Dave LaGreca can be heard Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93. The full interview can be found online at SiriusXM.com/OnDemand or on your phone on the SiriusXM App. Jim Ross comments on Omega vs. Okada: “It is an exceptional match without question, I don’t think that’s a revelation…but to tell you it’s the best match I ever saw is very challenging to do. And with that said, so you say “ok well then what is the best match you ever saw?” I can’t answer that either…It belongs in the conversation is my point, without question. So those two guys, Okada and Omega, have in my eyes distinguished themselves tremendously, that belong in the conversation of all the great matches that I have ever called, that I have had the privilege to call. But I don’t know if any of them that I can name, stands out one above all the rest. But they did a hell of a job and I was really proud and honored to be a part of the process.” Ross on NJPW’s relationship & future with AXS TV: “Well I hope it’s going to be more widespread, more encompassing. I know that AXS TV is very willing and very motivated to be a bigger asset to the NJPW brand building in North America. They’re waiting to have an opportunity or for one to be created. I think the really the ball is in NJPW’s court and TV Asahi. However all those powers at be can conjure up what the plan would be. We’ve already talked about Josh Barnett and I going to Japan and doing the G1 and doing it live on AXS and it would air in the middle of the night type thing but they would repeat it, so they would get a couple runs out of it. The July stuff in Southern California with NJPW: is AXS…If I were New Japan I’d say “You wanna cover these events live?” Like you would a PPV or a big ball game or a double header or the World Cup or whatever, and it just helps build the brand. I think that the great secret that people don’t talk about a lot is the fact that I think AXS TV since Day 1 has done a hell of a good job in creating awareness for NJPW. They’ve got a hell of a product without question. They’ve got a really dynamic talent roster. So I just hope that something materializes. I know that I’m ready to travel, I’m ready to do whatever they need. I like the brand and I love working for AXS so my fingers are crossed that they will do more together in 2017.” On possibly inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE HOF: “Realistically, is it a remote chance? Underscore remote, the answer would be yes. Remote. I think WWE could do far better than me by getting somebody with a lot of star power. John Cena had his debut match with Kurt Angle. So if you wanna connect the dots and get star power, there’s a viable option right there. I thought some of Kurt’s best work was when he and Steve Austin were doing their backstage stuff. Steve would be a good choice. There’s a lot better choices than me. Obviously, if I were asked it would be a major honor, but I just don’t look at that to happen. And I don’t say that in a “oh I don’t know guys I don’t think it’s gonna happen this year for me.” God almighty, I feel like the guy that was sitting next to Robert Hayes in the Airplane! movie, next thing I know I’ll be hanging myself [laughs]. It’s all good, life is good. Hell yeah! How could you turn down or not look forward to being a part of the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, inducting someone so deserving who has waited a long time, it’s been a long time coming, and well deserved as Kurt Angle?”