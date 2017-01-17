Alleged Randy Orton Fan Altercation Story Disputed By Another Witness (Photo)

Earlier today a report surfaced where Randy Orton reportedly had an altercation at a local gym with a fan before last night’s WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The fan allegedly spotted Orton at the gym and asked for a photo, but Orton motioned to his headphones and said he couldn’t hear him. The fan and his friend then said Orton reportedly flipped out after they walked away and took a photo of him from a distance.

Related: Randy Orton Reportedly Has Heated Altercation with Fan Prior to WWE Live Event

The story has been disputed, and WrestleZone reader Paul Deford sent us the following photo of him at the same gym with Orton. He says Orton was in a good mood and was happy to take a photo with him, noting his son is a fan of Orton.