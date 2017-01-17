Shane McMahon Confirms WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event

WWE Elimination Chamber

Shane McMahon started the show with a big announcement, and confirmed Smackdown will host the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and announced a WWE World Championship match inside the Elimination Chamber as the main event of the show.

None of the participants in the match were confirmed, but the winner of the AJ Styles / John Cena match at Royal Rumble would go into the match as the defending champion. The winner of the Chamber match would then defend the WWE World Championship at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

The WWE Elimination Chamber PPV takes place in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 12th.