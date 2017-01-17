WWE Hall Of Fame Pre-Sale Info, AJ Styles Faces The Miz On WWE Smackdown Live (Video)

WWE Hall of Fame

As noted, there will be a special pre-sale for the WWE Hall of Fame tickets that will be on sale to the public later this week.

The Amway Center noted fans signed up for the venue’s email notifications list will be receiving a passcode to gain access to the sale tomorrow. WWE also tweeted out the following code, also good for tomorrow’s pre-sale:

Want #WWEHOF Tickets before anyone else? Use the code TWEETS tomorrow at 10 AM ET at https://t.co/pk8nQxeaVz for our online-only pre-sale! pic.twitter.com/C228WxYgdR — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features highlights from tonight’s opening match on Smackdown, featuring WWE World Champion AJ Styles versus The Miz:

