Dolph Ziggler Superkicks Jerry Lawler, Mojo Rawley Works Dark Match, Adam Rose Says Krugar Is Back

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video features highlights from Jerry Lawler’s return to WWE Smackdown Live; Lawler returned for a ‘King’s Court’ segment with Dolph Ziggler. They talked about Ziggler’s losing streak and recent behavior, and after Lawler said he was still a loser, Ziggler laid him out after a superkick.

WWE

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live taping saw Mojo Rawley defeat Tyler Breeze.

Krugar

Former WWE star Adam Rose tweeted the following, announcing a new name and gimmick along with a new Twitter account. Fans will note ‘Krugar’ is similar in character to his popular Leo Kruger gimmick in NXT before he was rebranded as Adam Rose: