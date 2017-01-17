Three New Names Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble Match, SD! Live Match Announced, Natalya / Nikki Fight At Merchandise Stand (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt announced all three members of The Wyatt Family (himself, Orton and Harper) will enter the Royal Rumble match.

Following Randy Orton’s loss to Dean Ambrose tonight, The Wyatt Family had another disagreement after Luke Harper ended up playing a factor in the match ending.

Harper was attacked by Ambrose during the match, and he tried to get back in the ring to attack, but Orton called him off. Ambrose used that for a rollup to win, then Orton flipped out and he and Harper brawled until Bray broke it up.

Wyatt appeared in a backstage promo later on in the night and announced their Rumble match entry, along with a match for next week on Smackdown, with Orton and Harper working things out when they face each other in a singles match.

The Wyatt Family joins Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The New Day, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Sheamus as confirmed entrants into the Rumble match.



Nikki vs Natalya

The following video features Nikki Bella fighting with Natalya backstage at a souvenir stand after Nattie mocked Nikki for having her merchandise next to John Cena’s, continuing to insist Nikki’s success is only because of her boyfriend: