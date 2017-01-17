Mickie James Returns To WWE Smackdown Live (Photos & Video)

Mickie James was revealed as the woman under the ‘La Luchadora’ mask as seen in the closing moments of tonight’s main event of WWE Smackdown Live.

La Luchadora interfered in the final moments of the Smackdown Women’s Championship between Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch, blocking Lynch from exiting the cage. Becky then went for the Dis-Arm-Her submission, but La Luchadora kicked her in the side of the head, setting up the eventual win for Bliss.

La Luchadora and Bliss then attacked Becky, who fought back and knocked both women down. She then tore the mask off and revealed Mickie James, who was smiling before they finished the attack and Mickie raised Alexa’s arm in triumph.