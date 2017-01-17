Kenny Omega Advertised For Upcoming Live Event, Randy Orton Responds To Fan Incident Reports, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

|
Randy Orton
Following tonight’s earlier report that he ‘went off’ on a fan asking for a photo at the gym, Randy Orton posted a few tweets addressing the situation.
Two conflicting stories have come out about the incident; one fan and his friend said Orton was rude and harassed them for taking a photo after initially being turned down. Another fan sent in a photo saying Orton was rather polite and did take a photo with him after working out:
RAW vs Smackdown
This week’s show are in the books; RAW featured a six man tag team main event and Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement. Smackdown was highlighted by Mickie James’ return, and a women’s steel cage match main event.
We ask you; who won this week’s brand split war: RAW or Smackdown? Let us know in the poll and comments section below.
Kenny Omega
Thanks to Planeta Wrestling for the following:
Kenny Omega is now being advertised for a live wrestling event on January 28th in Chile, which is the day before the WWE Royal Rumble.
Omega is featured on the poster seen below; the event is being hosted by a promotion ran by Hugo Savinovich: