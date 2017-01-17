Kenny Omega Advertised For Upcoming Live Event, Randy Orton Responds To Fan Incident Reports, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Randy Orton

Following tonight’s earlier report that he ‘went off’ on a fan asking for a photo at the gym, Randy Orton posted a few tweets addressing the situation.

Two conflicting stories have come out about the incident; one fan and his friend said Orton was rude and harassed them for taking a photo after initially being turned down. Another fan sent in a photo saying Orton was rather polite and did take a photo with him after working out:

Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That’s news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

I paid to train. In between every set, I can’t take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

My sentiments exactly. Not to mention he had nothing to say then. Had to wait to use twitter like a B$tch https://t.co/ljq07A3SZB — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

Wait til I’m done? Then cool. https://t.co/Br7OWI21kH — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

RAW vs Smackdown

This week’s show are in the books; RAW featured a six man tag team main event and Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement. Smackdown was highlighted by Mickie James’ return, and a women’s steel cage match main event.

We ask you; who won this week’s brand split war: RAW or Smackdown? Let us know in the poll and comments section below.

Kenny Omega

Thanks to Planeta Wrestling for the following:

Kenny Omega is now being advertised for a live wrestling event on January 28th in Chile, which is the day before the WWE Royal Rumble.

Omega is featured on the poster seen below; the event is being hosted by a promotion ran by Hugo Savinovich: