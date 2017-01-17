Batista Remembers His 2005 Royal Rumble Win, New Kurt Angle HOF Promo (Videos), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Episode Of Smackdown?

Batista

The above video features Batista remembering his Royal Rumble win in 2005 as part of WWE’s ‘Remember The Rumble’ series hyping this year’s event.

WWE Smackdown Live

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured Dean Ambrose versus Randy Orton, AJ Styles versus The Miz, Mickie James’ return, and a main event steel cage match for the women’s championship. Was it enough to declare Smackdown a good show this week? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below.

Kurt Angle

The following video is the latest promo for Kurt Angle’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, aired on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live: