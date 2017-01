As seen on WWE Smackdown tonight, Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returned and brought back the “King’s Court” segment. During the segment Lawler took a superkick from Dolph Ziggler.

Renee Young announced on WWE Talking Smack tonight that Lawler will be returning to the WWE commentary team at the Royal Rumble, and will call the 30 man main event match alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole.