The Young Bucks Take a Shot at WWE and 205 Live, Amanda Nunes Says Ronda Rousey Didn’t Know How to Train For Her (Video)

The Young Bucks Take a Shot at WWE and 205 Live As noted, The Hardys yesterday announced their “Expedition of Gold”, during which they called out various tag team champions, including American Alpha, The Young Bucks and Sheamus and Cesaro. The Bucks have released a new video, responding to the challenge from The Hardys, and during the video they took a shot at WWE and specifically, 205 Live. Matt Jackson had the following to say: “I really, really hope to God Ring of Honor’s cool with it, because we’ll wrestle you at the Impact Zone, we’ll wrestle you on your compound, we’ll do it here. And if they’re not cool with it, we’ll quit. We’ll go to NXT, we’ll go to the CWC, we’ll go to 205 Live…ok, maybe not 205 Live.” Here’s our response to your open challenge @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND. pic.twitter.com/BlZusB4FKV — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 18, 2017 Amanda Nunes Says Ronda Rousey Didn’t Know How to Train For Her UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes appeared on FOX Sports Live today, and during the interview the Champ discussed her win over Ronda Rousey, whether or not she thinks Ronda will retire, getting a shot at the featherweight title and more: