WWE Talking Smack Recap (1/17): Bray Wyatt Laughs in the Face of the Odds, Corbin Talks Losing to Cena, Shane Apologizes to Lawler, More

Renee Young is joined for the second straight week by Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Rene Young began by wishing Shane McMahon a happy belated birthday and presented him with a cupcake. First Guest: Jerry Lawler Renee Young asks Jerry Lawler how he felt after getting kicked in the chest. He tells her that he is doing as well as should be expected for someone who just got kicked. He recalls the time that he went into cardiac arrest which Dolph Ziggler referred to during Smackdown. He believes the repeated elbows to his heart interrupted his heart’s rhythm. He adds that it took his heart 22 minutes before it started again. He says that he has not had heart problems since. Lawler initially says that he does not blame Ziggler for his heart troubles but he does blame the match. However, later in the conversation he does say that he blames Ziggler. He believes that Ziggler should look further into what is causing his losing streak because his current attitude still is not working. Shane McMahon apologizes on behalf of Smackdown Live for Ziggler’s behavior. He believes that Ziggler’s actions were taken at the wrong place and wrong time. He adds that a hall of famer should always be shown respect. Renee Young announces that Jerry Lawler will not only be on the Royal Rumble preshow be he will also be calling the Royal Rumble match. Lawler says it will be a lot of fun and he can’t wait. Before he leaves, he invites the Talking Smack host to his bar and grill. Renee Young and Shane McMahon congratulate Kurt Angle on being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Young tries to get more information on who will be inducted but the commissioner will not give her any details. Second Guest: Baron Corbin Baron Corbin says that losing to John Cena did not set him back. He explains that he was only testing the waters with his moves but Cena had to use is full moves set to beat him. He also says that losing does not change his plans for headlining WrestleMania. Corbin’s plans for the Royal Rumble is simple. He explains that Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be focused so focused on each other that they will eventually eliminate each other. He adds that the Undertaker has already dug 29 holes and that all he has to do is throw 29 bodies in the wholes. He knows that he will leave as the number one contender. Corbin tells them that if he does not believe that he is the best then he should not be in WWE. He does not need the new fans and the writers who are finally joining his bandwagon. He needs their money not their opinions or respect. After Baron Corbin leaves, Renee Young and Shane McMahon talk about Mickie James. They both are excited to see what she brings to the Women’s Division. Third Guest: Bray Wyatt It was advertised that the full Wyatt Family would be on Talking Smack but Bray Wyatt decided to dismiss them for the night. He says that the match next week will settle everything for them before the Royal Rumble. He believes things cannot be fixed until things explode. Bray Wyatt knows that there is no better team than the Wyatt Family if they can all get on the same page. He believes that the Wyatt Family will win. He makes it more specific that he will win the Royal Rumble. Not John Cena, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, or whoever else is in the match. Instead, Bray Wyatt will win.