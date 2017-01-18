Former WWE Star Joining NJPW Commentary Team, Upcoming Shawn Michaels Promo Appearance

|
Former WWE Star Joining NJPW Commentary Team
As seen in the Tweet below, Don “Cyrus” Callis, who was known as The Jackyl in WWE in the 90s, will be replacing Steve Corino on NJPW’s English commentary team.
Upcoming Promotional Shawn Michaels Appearance
Shawn Michaels and Dallas Jenkins, who directed The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, are both scheduled to appear at the annual Convocation Spring 2017 of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia tomorrow January 18, 2017. The University will also be having a live Facebook Stream during the event at 10:30-11:30 EST at this link.