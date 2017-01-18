Former WWE Star Joining NJPW Commentary Team, Upcoming Shawn Michaels Promo Appearance

Former WWE Star Joining NJPW Commentary Team

As seen in the Tweet below, Don “Cyrus” Callis, who was known as The Jackyl in WWE in the 90s, will be replacing Steve Corino on NJPW’s English commentary team.

Looking forward to working with my old friend @realkevinkelly on @njpwworld shows! Feels great 2 work for the hottest promotion in the world — Halliburton Cowboy (@CyrusOverHuge) January 17, 2017

Upcoming Promotional Shawn Michaels Appearance

Shawn Michaels and Dallas Jenkins, who directed The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, are both scheduled to appear at the annual Convocation Spring 2017 of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia tomorrow January 18, 2017. The University will also be having a live Facebook Stream during the event at 10:30-11:30 EST at this link.