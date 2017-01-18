Mauro Ranallo Reacts To Jerry Lawler-Rumble News, Karl Anderson & Others Celebrating Birthdays Today

Mauro Ranallo Reacts To Jerry Lawler-Rumble News

WWE Smackdown commentator Mauro Ranallo has posted the following to Twitter reacting to the news that Jerry Lawler will be calling the Royal Rumble main event alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole:

Really happy that my former broadcast partner will call the #RoyalRumble match! Welcome back King! https://t.co/HCSdd1gFR3 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 18, 2017

Related: Jerry Lawler Returning to the WWE Announce Team at Royal Rumble

Karl Anderson & Others Celebrating Birthdays Today

Today is the 37th birthday of WWE RAW Superstar Karl Anderson, the 48th birthday of former WWE Superstar Batista and 63rd birthday for WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.