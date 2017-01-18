Promo Code For WWE Hall Of Fame Pre-Sale Today

The online pre-sale for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 31st in Orlando, FL at the Amway Arena officially kicked off at today. You can pre-order your tickets using the pre-sale code: VENUES.

Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle was announced this past Monday as the headline inductee. The Hall of Fame will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Virgil Sends Ted DiBiase A Special Happy Birthday Message

Former WWE Superstar Virgil has posted the following Happy Birthday message to his former on-air charge “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: