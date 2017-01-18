PWInisder.com is reporting that while there are a lot of rumors making the rounds about TNA executive changes nothing has been officially set in stone yet. Anthem will be restructuring the company going forward but to what extent remains to be seen. Read Also: Rockstar Spud Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Dutch Mantel’s Impact Roles, Newest TNA Creative Team Member, More

They are also reporting that Marti Belle is gone as her deal has expired. Bell had not been used at the last several TV tapings. She was not booked for the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings or the set before that. She was actually fielded out by TNA to go work for Rocky Mountain Wrestling in Colorado during the same time period. On Twitter, she noted she was back where she began meaning that she is again an independent talent. She’s working for the National Wrassling League group in Kansas City area that has been signing a number of talents to full-time contracts but not word if she is signing there. Lastly, Jeff Jarrett was back in Los Angeles this week for meetings related to Global Force Wrestling.