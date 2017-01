Becky Lynch Responds To Mickie James SD Live Attack WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has posted the following to Twitter responding to Mickie James attack on her last night on Smackdown Live during her cage match with Alexa Bliss: More roots than a forest, but that won’t stop me from leave-ing you with a broken arm. @MickieJames @WWE @JCLayfield — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017 What Did The WWE Universe Think Of 205 Live? WWE ran a poll last night asking fans whether or not they give this week’s episode of 205 Live a thumbs up or thumbs down. With nearly 2,500 votes cast 63% of fans gave 205 Live a thumbs up: What did you think about tonight’s #205live? — WWE (@WWE) January 18, 2017