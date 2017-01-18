Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results for Tonight *Spoilers*

Nikki Cross defeated Kennadi Brink Roderick Strong defeated Steve Cutler Tye Dillinger comes out and cuts a promo about leaving 2016 with a big question mark. He says he can only let people down so many times, and doesn’t know if he has it anymore. Tye questions if he’s still a ’10’ before SAnitY comes to the ring. Eric Young says Tye never did have it, but he could if joins them. Alexander Wolfe offers him a jacket, but Tye throws it down, and EY tells him it might feel wrong, but tells him to join them again. EY says he needs to be clear that he’s not asking, then Tye shows EY ten fingers and gets laid out. Big Damo runs in and attacks Tye, then hits One Winged Angel and takes the jacket, joining the group himself. Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan Contract signing between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode is up next. Highlights included Bobby Roode taking some shots at Nakamura and says he has catchy music, and downplays his accomplishments. Nakamura says Roode looks like a Shiba Inu dog.