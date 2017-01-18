|
Takeover Contract Signing, Roderick Strong In-Action & More on NXT
The following matches have been taped for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT:
-Nikki Cross vs. Kennadi Brink
Michael Cole on Lawler’s Return
Following the announcement that Jerry Lawler will call the 30 man Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble, Michael Cole issued the following Tweet:
Nunes on Rousey’s UFC Future
As seen in the video below, Amanda Nunes was a guest on “FOX 11 Los Angeles” yesterday, and during the interview Nunes talked defeating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, and said she thinks Rousey can make a strong return to MMA if she makes some changes in her camp:
amanda nunesbobby roodeember moonjerry lawlerliv morganMichael Colenikki crossnxt takeover san antonioroderick strongRonda RouseyShinsuke NakamuravideoWWEwwe nxtHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?