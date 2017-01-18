Takeover Contract Signing, Roderick Strong In-Action & More on NXT

The following matches have been taped for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT:

-Nikki Cross vs. Kennadi Brink

-Roderick Strong vs. Steve Cutler

-Tye Dillinger appears

-Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

-NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode contract signing for NXT Takeover San Antonio

Michael Cole on Lawler’s Return

Following the announcement that Jerry Lawler will call the 30 man Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble, Michael Cole issued the following Tweet:

The KING is back! Can’t wait to call the rumble match with @JerryLawler and @WWEGraves! Awesome perspective! — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 18, 2017

Nunes on Rousey’s UFC Future

As seen in the video below, Amanda Nunes was a guest on “FOX 11 Los Angeles” yesterday, and during the interview Nunes talked defeating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, and said she thinks Rousey can make a strong return to MMA if she makes some changes in her camp: