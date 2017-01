Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

This week’s episode is hosted by Nick Hausman.

This week’s episode of WZ includes:

A special “spotlight interview” with TNA Impact Wrestling’s Rockstar Spud

Tops News and Backpage Stories with Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr)

Joe Dombrowski’s WZ Weekly exclusive Road Report interview featuring Antonio Thomas

The #WZWeekly mail bag

More…

Related: Rockstar Spud Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Dutch Mantel’s Impact Roles, Newest TNA Creative Team Member, More

You can listen to more pro wrestling audio from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: