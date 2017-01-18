Jim Ross & SoCal Val’s Picks of the Week (Videos), Foley on JR Podcast Next Week, Mickie James Leads Smackdown Poll, Total Divas News

Mickie James Leads Smackdown Poll

WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans to rank the most memorable moments from last night’s Smackdown Live. The choices are the first Smackdown Women’s Title cage match, the shocking return of Mickie James, the dissension between The Wyatt Family, the blue brand debut of King’s Court, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz with John Cena’s involvement or the merchandise stand brawl between Nikki Bella and Natalya.

As of this writing, 44% off fans voted for Mickie James’ return, 21% of fans voted for the cage match, 12% of fans voted for Styles vs. Miz, 11% of fans voted for The Wyatt Family issues and 8% of fans voted for Jerry Lawler’s King’s Court.

Foley on JR Podcast Next Week

Below is Jim Ross’ FITE App Pick of the Week, and during the video Ross talks Diamond Dallas Page’s “DDP Yoga” and reveals Mick Foley will be the special guest on his Ross Report podcast next week to discuss how “DDP Yoga” has helped him lose 100 pounds:

SoCal Val’s Pick of the Week

In the following video, SoCal Val previews everything in store for FITE App fans this week:

Total Divas News

Below is the official synopsis for tonight’s new edition of Total Divas: