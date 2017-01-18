WWE Offering Royal Rumble and WrestleMania For Free

WWE has issued emails to past WWE Network subscribers offering them another three month free trial of the service. The deal offers Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33 for free, along with The Hall of Fame ceremony, WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Fastlane and the next two WWE NXT Takeover specials.

This Week’s Smackdown Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Top 10 video:

On the Road with Kenny Omega

Below is part one of NJPW’s new OnTheRoad with Kenny Omega.

