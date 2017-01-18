Lance Storm Posts Lengthy Response to Randy Orton Fan Altercation

As noted, Randy Orton recently had an incident with a fan in a gym prior to the WWE live event in Jonesboro. The fan claimed he asked Orton for a photograph during a gym workout, and the request prompted a heated response from Orton. You can read more on the incident at this link. We also posted a follow-up story on the incident, in which another fan who was also working out at the same gym with Orton said Orton was very pleasant and happily took a photo with him. You can check that story out at this link. Orton himself also reacted to news of the fan being upset with the incident, and you can check out what Orton had to say at this link. Former WWE and WCW star Lance Storm took to Facebook and offered his thoughts on the incident which you can read below: