Shawn Michaels on His Experience Making New Movie (Video), Mickie James & Becky Lynch Twitter War, Former WWE Star Hosting Show

Nick Paglino
shawn michaels

Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org

Mickie James & Becky Lynch Twitter Exchange

Mickie James and Becky Lynch had the following Twitter exchange after James returned on WWE Smackdown last night and revealed herself to be “La Luchadora”:

Shawn Michaels on His Experience Making New Movie

WWE has released the following video featuring Shawn Michaels discussing his experience making “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”:

Former WWE Star Hosting New Show

According to Extraformer WWE star Cameron, real name Ariane Andrew, will be co-hosting a new television show with Leticia Castro called “Two On Where”. Below is the official show synopsis:

“Two On Where” is a sexy, adrenaline-pumping, weekly, half-hour, television show that explores a new and exciting city each and every week. Our audience will get to join our two co-hosts as they dive into some pretty extreme adventures and insanely unique destinations. Such as, race car driving, skydiving, zip lining, haunted explorations, waterfall jumps, exclusive night clubs or even behind-the-scenes of famous productions. Our hosts will bring you face-to-face with each of these city’s favorite celebrities to find out what makes their city tick! By the time they are done with these cities, everyone will be seeing them in a whole new light!
ariane andrewBecky Lynchcameronmickie jamesShawn MichaelsThe Resurrection of Gavin StonevideoWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"