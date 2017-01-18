Shawn Michaels on His Experience Making New Movie (Video), Mickie James & Becky Lynch Twitter War, Former WWE Star Hosting Show

Mickie James & Becky Lynch Twitter Exchange

Mickie James and Becky Lynch had the following Twitter exchange after James returned on WWE Smackdown last night and revealed herself to be “La Luchadora”:

Your spandex wasn’t reflective enough for me to be looking at that. https://t.co/pfnB6VXE0O — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

More roots than a forest, but that won’t stop me from leave-ing you with a broken arm. @MickieJames @WWE @JCLayfield — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 18, 2017

Haha! @BeckyLynchWWE make sure you wear your goggles next time so you can see me whoopin’ that lil’ Lass all over #SDLive @WWE @JCLayfield — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 18, 2017

Shawn Michaels on His Experience Making New Movie

WWE has released the following video featuring Shawn Michaels discussing his experience making “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”:

Former WWE Star Hosting New Show

According to Extra, former WWE star Cameron, real name Ariane Andrew, will be co-hosting a new television show with Leticia Castro called “Two On Where”. Below is the official show synopsis: