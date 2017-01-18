WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE NXT Results January 18th, 2017

Nikki Cross w/SAnity vs Kennadi Brink Cross destroys Brink with a running elbow as soon as the bell rings. Cross chokes Brink against the ropes. After the Referee forces Cross off of Brink, Brink lands a chop to Cross' chest. Cross hits a Thez press followed by multiple strikes. Cross grabs a front chancery and takes Brink over with the Three Handled Moss Covered Family Credenza (shades of Perry Saturn) for the win. Winner- Nikki Cross Backstage, No Way Jose gets into an argument with Kona Reeves. Reeves is upset that Jose didn't help him when he was attacked by SAnity. Jose tells Reeves that he can meet him in the ring. They can fiesta, or fight, it's Reeves' choice. Reeves smiles and walks away. Backstage, The Revival are interviewed. Dash Wilder says 2016 was their year. Scott Dawson adds that the will win back the tag titles. TM61 interrupts. Miller says The Revival needs to get to the back of the line. They are next up for a title shot. Dawson challenges them to a match. They aren't going to just beat TM61, they are going to injure them.