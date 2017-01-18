According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring Brock Lesnar and a 6 man tag team main event, averaged 3.271 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.907 million viewership average. It’s worth noting this is the first week Raw has been unopposed by the NFL since last August.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.519 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.221 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.074 million viewers

This week’s Raw ranked #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NBA on TNT, The O’Reilly Factor, Special Report and Tucker Carlson.