Fan Makes Video of WWE Editing Roman Reigns Reaction, Slow Motion Video of Brock Lesnar’s Raw Onslaught, Brie Bella in NYC (Videos)

Nick Paglino
roman reigns

(Photo by Ron ElkmanSports Imagery/Getty Images)

Slow Motion Video of Brock Lesnar’s Raw Onslaught

WWE has released the following slow motion video of Brock Lesnar’s Raw onslaught:

Fan Makes Video of WWE Editing Roman Reigns Reaction

As noted, WWE edited footage of a fan reacting positively to Roman Reigns losing the U.S. Title to Chris Jericho on Raw, and the fan in question has made the following video, showing the “before and after” of his reaction:

Brie Bella in NYC

As seen in the video below, Brie Bella was in New York City today for a photo shoot with Fit Pregnancy magazine:
