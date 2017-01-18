This Week’s WWE Smackdown Social Media Rankings, Darren Young Provides Injury Update

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE Smackdown social media rankings saw 94,000 total uniques and 199,000 total interactions, which is up from 73,000 uniques and 149,000 interactions last week.

Individually, Smackdown saw 75,000 uniques and 116,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 59,000 unique authors and 91,000 interactions last week. Additionally, Smackdown saw 19,000 uniques and 83,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 13,000 uniques and 57,000 total interactions last week.

Overall, Smackdown was the second ranked show in the ‘series and specials’ category, only trailing NBC’s This Is Us. It was noted last week that Smackdown went up against President Obama’s Farewell Address, which saw it ranked fourth.

Darren Young

Earlier this week, we reported Darren Young may have suffered some type of elbow injury during this week’s WWE Main Event TV tapings. Young posted the following update, confirming the elbow injury that took him out of his match against Epico: