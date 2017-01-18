Bray Wyatt Says Conor McGregor Is Better Suited For 205 Live, WWE Returning To Portland

Bray Wyatt

The Sun UK has a new article featuring interview quotes from Bray Wyatt talking about his relationship with Randy Orton, and Conor McGregor’s infamous digs at WWE stars last year.

Wyatt commented on the matter and shared some similar thoughts to Orton, would last week said McGregor should gain some weight or stick to the cruiserweight division’s 205 Live. Wyatt said:

“It’s a big man’s game. He would be better suited to 205 Live.”

In regards to his relationship with Orton as a Wyatt Family member, Bray added:

“He’s a legend and he’s the legend killer. We’ve formed a bond that I think will last forever. We’ve had failure together and we’ve had success together but I think we’ve both helped each other and we’ve helped reinvent one another.”

WWE Live

WWE will be returning to Portland, Maine on Saturday, March 25th for a live event on the “Road to WrestleMania” tour.

Jon Alba reported ABC 7 and Fox 22 confirmed the event with the Cross Insurance Arena; tickets will go on-sale January 27th. WWE.com currently has the event listed as a RAW brand show with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens as some of the top advertised names.