WhatCulture Announces 2017 Pro Wrestling World Cup, Kenny Omega Confirmed For Another Live Event, Can Tye Dillinger Counter SAnitY?

WCPW World Cup

WhatCulture Pro Wrestling posted the above video which is a preview for their 2017 Pro Wrestling World Cup. The tournament will feature 64 wrestlers and takes place over ten nights this spring; more details will follow.

Kenny Omega

4 Front Wrestling in the United Kingdom confirmed Kenny Omega will appear at their live event this weekend in Swindon, Wiltshire. This is the second new appearance announced for Omega as he was also just confirmed to appear in Chile at the Wrestling Superstar event on January 28th.

NXT

The following video features Tye Dillinger commenting on being attacked by SAnitY on NXT, and how he plans on dealing with the numbers game at NXT Takeover: San Antonio: