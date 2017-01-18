Video Footage of NXT Star Being Helped to the Back After His Match, Kevin Nash on Donating His Brain for CTE, Update on Zack Ryder’s Injury

|
Kevin Nash on Donating His Brain for CTE
ACC Mag has published an article on former WWE Champion Kevin Nash donating his brain to the CTE Center at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation after he passes away.
Update on Zack Ryder’s Injury
Injured WWE star Zack Ryder noted on social media that he is back to working out at the gym:
Footage of Shane Thorne Being Helped to the Back on NXT
WWE has released the following video of Shane Thorne being helped to the back on WWE NXT tonight: