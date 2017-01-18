Video Footage of NXT Star Being Helped to the Back After His Match, Kevin Nash on Donating His Brain for CTE, Update on Zack Ryder’s Injury

Kevin Nash on Donating His Brain for CTE ACC Mag has published an article on former WWE Champion Kevin Nash donating his brain to the CTE Center at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation after he passes away. “Chris Nowinski started the program, and I’ve had several concussions throughout my life and had scans done and stuff and knew that somewhere down the line, I’ve already had short-term memory problems,” Nash said. “I decided to go ahead. The only way you can diagnose this is after you’re dead.” Update on Zack Ryder’s Injury Injured WWE star Zack Ryder noted on social media that he is back to working out at the gym: I ain’t afraid of no pump! #ReturnOfTheZack pic.twitter.com/QjUqq5CUFO — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 18, 2017 Footage of Shane Thorne Being Helped to the Back on NXT WWE has released the following video of Shane Thorne being helped to the back on WWE NXT tonight: