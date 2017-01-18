Huge Tag Team Match Announced Featuring The Hardys, Progress Confirms WWE UK Tourney Names For WrestleCon, NXT Highlights (Videos)

WrestleCon

This year’s WrestleCon in Orlando will feature a major tag team match as The Hardys will face Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix. WrestleCon confirmed the match with the following graphic:

Sorry, I knew I shouldn’t have listened to Matt about the date. For the rest of us, its happening on the 31st pic.twitter.com/NLmBlC0TOw — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) January 18, 2017

PROGRESS

On a related note, PROGRESS Wrestling confirmed four WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament participants will be at Wrestlemania weekend as they confirmed Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and inaugural WWE UK champion Tyler Bate will appear. PROGRESS is running an event in Orlando on Wrestlemania weekend in cooperation with WWN Live; click here for more event details.

NXT

The following videos feature match and segment highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, including the contract signing between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode for NXT Takeover: San Antonio: