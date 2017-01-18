Huge Tag Team Match Announced Featuring The Hardys, Progress Confirms WWE UK Tourney Names For WrestleCon, NXT Highlights (Videos)

|
WrestleCon
This year’s WrestleCon in Orlando will feature a major tag team match as The Hardys will face Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix. WrestleCon confirmed the match with the following graphic:
PROGRESS
On a related note, PROGRESS Wrestling confirmed four WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament participants will be at Wrestlemania weekend as they confirmed Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and inaugural WWE UK champion Tyler Bate will appear. PROGRESS is running an event in Orlando on Wrestlemania weekend in cooperation with WWN Live; click here for more event details.
NXT
The following videos feature match and segment highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, including the contract signing between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode for NXT Takeover: San Antonio:
Jeff HardyMark AndrewsMatt Hardynxtpentagon jrpete dunneprogress wrestlingrey fenixthe hardystrent sevenTyler Batewrestleconwwe united kingdom championship