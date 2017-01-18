New Match Added To Next Week’s NXT, Updated NXT Takeover San Antonio Match Card

|
NXT Takeover San Antonio
Two more matches were confirmed to take place at the next NXT live special as Tye Dillinger will face SAnitY’s Eric Young, and Roderick Strong will compete against Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas.
NXT Takeover San Antonio will take place on Saturday, January 28th in San Antonio, Texas on Royal Rumble weekend; the updated match card consists of:
NXT Championship
NXT Tag Team Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
Eric Young vs Tye Dillinger
Roderick Strong vs Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas
NXT
Ember Moon versus Liv Morgan was announced for next week’s episode of NXT on WWE Network:
Ember Moon commented on the matchup, offering the following comments:
