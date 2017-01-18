New Match Added To Next Week’s NXT, Updated NXT Takeover San Antonio Match Card

NXT Takeover San Antonio

Two more matches were confirmed to take place at the next NXT live special as Tye Dillinger will face SAnitY’s Eric Young, and Roderick Strong will compete against Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas.

NXT Takeover San Antonio will take place on Saturday, January 28th in San Antonio, Texas on Royal Rumble weekend; the updated match card consists of:

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode vs Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship

The Authors of Pain vs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c)

NXT Women’s Championship

Peyton Royce vs Nikki Cross vs Billie Kay vs Asuka (c)

Eric Young vs Tye Dillinger

Roderick Strong vs Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

Related: Kenny Omega Confirmed For Another Live Event, Can Tye Dillinger Counter SAnitY?

NXT

Ember Moon versus Liv Morgan was announced for next week’s episode of NXT on WWE Network:

Related: WWE NXT Results (1/18): The Revival takes on TM61, Contract Signing for the NXT Championship Match at Takeover!

Ember Moon commented on the matchup, offering the following comments: