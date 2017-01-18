Perry Saturn Posts Update Thanking Fans (Video), WWE / TMNT Ninja Superstars Series 2 Confirmed (Photo), Cesaro Goes On A ‘London Heist’ (Video)

Perry Saturn

Perry Saturn posted the following video on his Facebook account thanking fans for their recent generosity.

Earlier this week Saturn posted a video asking for help, saying he was very close to being homeless and didn’t know where his next meal would come from. Fans pitched in and donated to a GoFundMe account set up to benefit Saturn, who in recent years has been dealing with issues from a traumatic brain injury, including constant headaches, light sensitivity, brain fog, the inability to drive or work and dementia. The account was set up to pay for medical costs which include MRI’s, living and driving costs.

Ninja Superstars

The following photo features series 2 of Playmates’ WWE / TMNT Ninja Superstars action figure line, mashing the Ninja Turtles with WWE’s biggest stars.

This series features Michelangelo as Rowdy Roddy Piper, Donatello as Ultimate Warrior, Raphael as The Rock, and Leonardo as Finn Balor. There’s no official word as to when Series 2 will be released.

UpUpDownDown

The following video is the latest upload from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel, featuring Cesaro playing The London Heist on Playstation VR: