WWE Issues UK Fan Survey Gauging Interest in TNA Impact Wrestling and Other Promotions

In the past WWE has issued surveys about the viewing habits of its fans, and has specifically named other wrestling promotions to gauge fan interest. As we noted yesterday, WWE is currently in talks to finalize a deal which would see content from The UK promotion Insane Championship Wrestling air on the WWE Network. Similar deals with other promotions might also be announced soon.

WWE has issued a new fan survey following the UK tournament, and it mentioned WWE stars possibly challenging for the UK Title, a potential UK Network show, plus fan interest in the following promotions:

-PROGRESS Wrestling

-TNA Impact Wrestling

-International Pro Wrestling

-Preston City Wrestling

-Next Generation Wrestling

-Revolution Pro

-All Star Wrestling UK

-What Culture Pro Wrestling

-FutureShock Wrestling

-Insane Championship Wrestling