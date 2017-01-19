Update on Jerry Lawler at WWE Royal Rumble, Today’s Wrestler Birthdays, The Rock Surprises Veteran, Unveils New Ford Mustang (Video)

Update on Jerry Lawler at WWE Royal Rumble

As noted, Jerry Lawler will be calling the 30 man over the top rope Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble, alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole. F4WOnline.com is reporting Lawler will also be working the Royal Rumble Kickoff show before the PPV.

Today’s Wrestler Birthdays

In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE star R-Truth turns 45 years old, Tyler Breeze turns 29 and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 76.

The Rock Surprises Veteran, Unveils New Ford Mustang

Ford has released the new video, featuring The Rock revealing the new 2018 Ford Mustang, and during the video The Rock decides to surprise United States veteran Marlene Rodriguez: