According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, featuring a Steel Cage main event, Shane McMahon’s big announcement, and the return of Jerry Lawler, averaged 2.652 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.533 million viewership average.

This week’s Smackdown ranked #10 for the night on cable in viewership, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The Haves & Have Nots, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Special Report, Hannity, The Five and The First 100 Days.

This week’s WWE Raw, featuring an appearance by Brock Lesnar, once again defeated Smackdown in the weekly WWE ratings war, as the show averaged 3.271 million viewers.