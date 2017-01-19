Philadelphia Sports Executive Wants the City to Host WrestleMania As noted, Philadelphia was one of the cities in contention host WrestleMania 34, but the bid ultimately went to New Orleans. Vaughn Johnson has published an article over at Philly.com, in which he says Philly still hopes to host WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Vaughn received the following statement from Larry Needle, the Executive Director of PHL Sports, formerly the Philadelphia Sports Congress: “Philadelphia is proud of our longstanding partnership with WWE over the years. Bidding for WrestleMania was extremely competitive, but we are very confident that we’ll have many more premier WWE events in Philadelphia in the near future. We’re also looking forward to hosting one of the country’s biggest sporting events this spring, the NFL Draft, and welcoming another fantastic slate of events throughout 2017 and beyond.” Seth Rollins Wants Kenny Omega in the Royal Rumble Match WWE has released the following video featuring WWE stars offering their picks for surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match. During the video, Seth Rollins says he would like to see Kenny Omega in the Rumble match. Other superstars offering their picks include Shawn Michaels, Karl Anderson, The Miz, Sasha Banks and more: