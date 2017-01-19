Mickie James to Give First Interview Since WWE Return, Watch Neville’s New WWE Entrance, Preview Total Divas Mid-Season Finale (Videos)

Mickie James to Give First Interview Since WWE Return

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live this week, Mickie James made her return to WWE TV and was revealed as La Luchadora.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting James will be giving her first interview since returning to WWE on Monday’s episode of “Making Their Way to the Ring”, hosted by Lilian Garcia.

Making Their Way to the Ring can be seen on Afterbuzz TV at 6pm EST/3pm PST and now features Pro Wrestling Sheet Editor-in-Chief Ryan Satin as Lilian’s co-host. The show is also on iTunes.

Watch Neville’s New WWE Entrance

WWE has released the following video of Neville’s new entrance:

Preview Total Divas Mid-Season Finale

Below is a video preview for next week’s mid-season finale of Total Divas, featuring “bombshell” news for Nikki Bella: