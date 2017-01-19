WWE Continues to Mention Kenny Omega on Website and App, News on Chris Jericho’s WWE Contract, Y2J vs Rusev Twitter Feud Resumes

News on Chris Jericho’s WWE Contract On the latest episode of “Talk Is Jericho”, which you can listen to at this link, host Chris Jericho revealed that he signed a new WWE contract this week. As noted, Jericho and his band Fozzy are currently recording a new album, and Jericho noted he has three Hollywood projects in the works. Y2J vs Rusev Twitter Feud Resumes In related news, the Chris Jericho vs Rusev Twitter feud has resumed, with the following Tweets recently posted: 7 million Bulgarians. 0 great wrestlers. https://t.co/A93bWxd5O1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2017 Mr wannabe rockstar, give credit to Andre the Giant. He was half Bulgarian. And get a life. You are 62 years old. It’s pass your bed time. https://t.co/brZzlr1YRV — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 19, 2017 And still sexier than u https://t.co/45sgyT0BIG — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2017 WWE Continues to Mention Kenny Omega on Website and App As noted, WWE has released a new video featuring WWE stars offering their picks for surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble match. Seth Rollins said he would like to see Kenny Omega in the match, and you can watch the entire video below. WWE continues to make mention of Omega, as the title of the video in the WWE App is “Watch: Which Superstar Wants Kenny Omega In The Royal Rumble Match?” The video with the same title is also the top scroll on WWE.com.