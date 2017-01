According to KAIT 8 out of Jonesboro, Arkansas, WWE ChampionĀ AJ Styles was robbed during this past Monday night’s WWE Live Event at the Convention Center.

According to the report, the thief stole $1,000 and $7,000 in Japanese yen, as well as an iPhone, a small screen TV, and XBox 360, six XBox 360 games and a set of Beats headphones.

The report noted their requests for more information to be released were denied by Arkansas State University police, as the case is still under investigation.