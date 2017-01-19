New Favorite to Win the Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Welcomes Second Child, Latest Kenny Omega “On the Road” Video

New Favorite to Win the Royal Rumble Match

As we noted earlier in the week, The Undertaker has been the odds on favorite to win the 2017 Royal Rumble match, however according to Sky Bet, Braun Strowman is now the favorite to win this year’s 30 man over the top rope match.

As of now the top four match favorites are Braun Strowman (5/2), The Undertaker (11/4), Randy Orton (7/2) and Finn Balor (9/2). Coming it at #5, as we noted earlier today, is NXT star Samoa Joe.

WWE Hall of Famer Welcomes Second Child

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has posted the following announcement on Facebook and Twitter:

“Trish Stratus welcomed Madison Patricia, her second child, a bouncing baby girl on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Trish delivered her daughter with her midwife and husband by her side at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario. Three year old brother Max is said to be over the moon about the latest edition to the family! The newborn’s middle name honors Trish’s Greek paternal grandmother who passed away last month. Congrats to Trish, Ron and big brother Max!”

Latest Kenny Omega “On the Road” Video

Below is the latest “Kenny on the Road” NJPW video: