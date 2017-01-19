New Favorite to Win the Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Welcomes Second Child, Latest Kenny Omega “On the Road” Video

|
New Favorite to Win the Royal Rumble Match
As we noted earlier in the week, The Undertaker has been the odds on favorite to win the 2017 Royal Rumble match, however according to Sky Bet, Braun Strowman is now the favorite to win this year’s 30 man over the top rope match.
As of now the top four match favorites are Braun Strowman (5/2), The Undertaker (11/4), Randy Orton (7/2) and Finn Balor (9/2). Coming it at #5, as we noted earlier today, is NXT star Samoa Joe.
WWE Hall of Famer Welcomes Second Child
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has posted the following announcement on Facebook and Twitter:
Latest Kenny Omega “On the Road” Video
Below is the latest “Kenny on the Road” NJPW video: