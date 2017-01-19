Shawn Michaels Talks Connecting His WWE Career with His First Movie Role

WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Fuse.tv to promote his new WWE Studios movie “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, which opens in theaters tomorrow, January 20th.

During the interview, Michaels talks about connecting his WWE career with his first movie role, and reveals how he connected acting to his decades of professional wrestling.

“It drives down to the core thing that I really loved about wrestling…it’s pretending to be something you’re not,” Michaels shares. Shawn also talks tapping into his own story of redemption for the character and what it was like working alongside Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D star Brett Dalton:

Your browser does not support iframes.

