Britney Spears Puts Former WWE Announcer on a Leash (Video), The Rock Lands Another DC Comics Movie, Lucha Underground Update

Britney Spears Puts Former WWE Announcer on a Leash

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, video footage has surfaced of former WWE announcer Justin Roberts being put on a leash by singer Britney Spears onstage during her Las Vegas show. Roberts attended Britney: Piece of Me Wednesday night at Planet Hollywood and was chosen to join her onstage during the song “Freakshow.” You can check out footage of the appearance above. The Rock Lands Another DC Comics Movie According to Deadline.com, the DC Comics movie “Shazam!” will be split into two films. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be featured in the first “Shazam!” movie, being released in 2019, as the villain “Black Adam”, and the Deadline report notes Johnson will reprise the role in the second film currently titled “Black Adam”. Lucha Underground Update The following press release has been issued: Los Angeles – January 19, 2017 – Dorian Roldán Peña has been named General Manager of Lucha Libre FMV, it was announced today. In this role, Roldán Peña will oversee the day to day operations of Lucha Libre FMV LLC, which owns the Intellectual Property of Lucha Underground worldwide and the Intellectual Property of Lucha Libre AAA outside of Mexico. His responsibilities include oversight of live events, talent relations, sponsorships, merchandising and licensing, etc. He will also continue on in his current role as the EVP, Enterprise Development for Lucha Libre AAA. He will report to the members of Lucha Libre FMV, LLC. Lucha Libre FMV, LLC is a joint venture among FactoryMade Ventures, Lucha Libre AAA, Robert Rodriguez and MGM Television Group. Lucha Underground airs Wednesday nights at 8:00pm ET on El Rey Network and is available on iTunes. The series also airs in Canada, Japan, France and Pan-Asia. Roldán Peña is currently EVP of Lucha Libre AAA, a business founded and built by his family to become the dominant league in Mexico with over 85% market share in television, live events, sponsorship, merchandise, video games, cause related marketing events and more. He is also co-owner and founder of PAP Enterprises LLC (Investment Firm dedicated to promote Hispanic-focused business in USA) and Lucha Libre FMV, LLC. He is an Attorney-at-law and a business developer for “Promociones Antonio Peña”, a Mexican company dedicated to the sports entertainment and the owner of the Intellectual Property of the AAA League of Lucha Libre in Mexico. Roldán Peña has a law degree from the Autonomouse Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM). He was named in the Top 20 Innovators of the Year by SportBusiness International in 2014 and was among the Top 7 Executives in Sports in Mexico by Expansion. Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground”. This riveting original series, currently in its third season, introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports. Fans have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. The weekly series provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that have come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite. A celebration of lucha libre’s long-standing Mesoamerican heritage and culture dating back to 1863, this is programming that must be seen to be believed. “Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM Television in association with FactoryMade Ventures for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett and Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner); Dorian Roldán Peña from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch Studios and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM. About El Rey Network El Rey Network is a 24-hour, English-language lifestyle network targeting “Strivers,” working and middle class male viewers who hold strong core beliefs about the importance of family, independence, hard work, craftsmanship, and legacy. Founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, and curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network features action-packed programming, relatable heroes and aspirational stories that embrace today’s America. El Rey’s slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” the one-on-one interview program “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair,” and “Lucha Underground,” a lucha libre wrestling series produced by Mark Burnett. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and television series including genre, action, and sci-fi/ horror. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures, with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.