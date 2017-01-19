As we noted earlier today, WWE released a video, which you can watch below, featuring WWE superstars offering their picks on who they would like to see as surprise entrants in the Royal Rumble.

One of the picks featured Seth Rollins speculating that Kenny Omega might appear in the match given his current NJPW status. WWE has uploaded the same video to YouTube, and has since edited the Rollins bit out of the video.

In addition to the video, for a brief time today WWE.com and the WWE App also made mention of Omega in the title of the video, but those mentions have been removed as well.

You can watch both versions below: