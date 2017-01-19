Sean Waltman Blasts Fan Involved In Randy Orton Gym Altercation

Sean Waltman has a few words for Anthony Martin, the man who approached Randy Orton at a Jonesboro gym earlier this week, and ultimately ended up in a verbal altercation with The Viper. Waltman covered the story on this week’s new episode of X-Pac 1-2-360, addressing so-called fans who think the wrestlers they watch on TV owe them something. You can watch a clip featuring the comments (starting at the 28 minute mark), as well as read a few excerpts below: (Warning: this contains explicit language) “Anthony Martin, go fuck yourself! You know, I mean people have headphones on when they’re in the gym and other places for a reason–because they don’t want to fucking talk to anyone. I’m not trying to sound like a dick, but I know it’s coming off that way. But you know there’s these things called boundaries. They’re like an imaginary line and you fucking crossed it. Sorry! I know some people are thinking I’m the dick right now for saying it like that.” “Apparently [Anthony Martin] wasn’t a dick. But apparently this guy must think that he pays Randy Orton’s bills directly. I’m sure he writes the fucking check and sends it to the power company and to the mortgage company.” “Let me explain something to you as far as my take on that whole we pay your fucking bills shit…This is just my feelings on it. I am so grateful for every one of you out there. So grateful for your support and coming out. Even if you can’t afford a ticket or couldn’t throughout the years, but just invested your time into watching us. That even makes a difference. That moves the ratings up and puts more money in our pockets. Yes, so grateful. But on the flip side of that, we go out there and destroy our bodies, OK? It’s not just for the fans, although that’s a huge part of it. There’s the glory and you know and just all of the other things that come along with it. But, it’s a fair trade. Even Steven. Nobody owes anyone shit, OK? It’s all about gratitude, and I’m so grateful. But if somebody puts that in my face and tells me they pay my bills, fuck you.” Rocky Romero, in an exclusive interview. Watch it on Check out the full episode now! Sean and his crew cover all the week’s top pro wrestling news headlines, and talk to IWGP Tag Team Champion, in an exclusive interview. Watch it on YouTube or download the podcast version on iTunes Related: Lance Storm Posts Lengthy Response to Randy Orton Fan Altercation