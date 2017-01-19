Sean Waltman Blasts Fan Involved In Randy Orton Gym Altercation

|
Sean Waltman has a few words for Anthony Martin, the man who approached Randy Orton at a Jonesboro gym earlier this week, and ultimately ended up in a verbal altercation with The Viper.
Waltman covered the story on this week’s new episode of X-Pac 1-2-360, addressing so-called fans who think the wrestlers they watch on TV owe them something. You can watch a clip featuring the comments (starting at the 28 minute mark), as well as read a few excerpts below: (Warning: this contains explicit language)
