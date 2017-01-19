Impact Wrestling Hypes Brooke’s Return, Trailer For New Travel Series Starring Former WWE Diva (Video)

ImpactWrestling.com posted the following, hyping Brooke’s return to the company on tonight’s show:

The news broke last week on IMPACT on POP, that former 3 time Knockouts Champion, Brooke, would be making her return to IMPACT Wrestling. This was a big moment as many were in speculation as to who would be the new returnee to the roster. The Knockouts locker room had opinions and thoughts on who she might be. Some were obviously more peeved than others.

This Thursday, Brooke will be shaking things up in the IMPACT Zone. Fired up and ready to fight, Brooke will be wrestling for her first time in months.

Knockout Brandi Rhodes had this to say, “Being the new girl on the block around here, I’m incredible excited that Brooke is making a return! I definitely look forward to working with her. Hopefully she can teach me a thing or two!”

Gail Kim also had something to say about Brooke’s return. “Brooke and I obviously have history. We’ve wrestled each other multiple times in the past. We’ve been friends… and we’ve been enemies. I respect her athletic ability and the talent that she brings to the division, so having her back in the IMPACT Zone will definitely bring the intensity.”

Throwing it back to 2012, remember this match between Brooke and Gail Kim?

Who will face Brooke in her returning match on Thursday? Tune in at 8/7c to PopTV to find out!