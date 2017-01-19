WWE Removes Contracted UK Tournament Talents From Upcoming FloSlam Event, Who Won Race To The Case On Impact Wrestling?

IPW:UK recently announced Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners, two of the talents in the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament, will not be appearing on their upcoming FloSlam stream due to contractual obligation to WWE.

IPW: UK posted the following:

CHANGES TO SUNDAY’s SUPERSHOW 6 – PLEASE READ

:: Unfortunately in the early hours of this morning we learnt that due to contractual obligations with the WWE, certain wrestlers will be unable to appear on our FloSlam live broadcast this Sunday, namely in this instance, Pete Dunne and Joseph Conners.

We have acted quickly to rectify the situation. Pete Dunne remains on the bill and will take on Tom Dawkins in a bonus match for the live audience only.

Matt Riddle will now face off against a man who is making waves all around the country – the arrogant but talented “All Day Star” Ryan Smile!

Havoc’s Army will now be re-enforced with the muscle man Adam “Flex” Maxted in the main event, with Joseph Conners stepping aside for the event.

Tickets are still available, all announced wrestlers will still make the meet and greet for those with VIP packages. Info at: http://www.ipwuk.com/events